SLED investigating deadly Saturday morning deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley, deputy placed on leave

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 18 | 12:44 P.M. – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deputy-involved shooting that occurred Saturday in West Ashley.

According to reports, deputies responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 2500 block of Mona Avenue at around 7:28 A.M. in the Springfield neighborhood.

Some witnesses in the neighborhood say that their houses and cars were struck in the midst of gunfire.

CCSO says that a deputy patrol car was struck by a bullet as well.

CCSO says a deputy took cover and returned fire, hitting the suspect who was transported to a local hospital where he died.

SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting incident and the deputy is placed on paid administrative leave.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

