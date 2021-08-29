Charleston PD investigating deadly Sunday morning shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in West Ashley, Charleston PD reports.

According to a report, around 2:50 A.M. CPD responded to a location on Risher Street regarding a loud noise call.

While officers were en route, gunshots were heard and police dispatch received calls reporting gunshots in the area.

CPD was met with three people who were found to have suffered gunshot wounds – one male died after sustaining injuries from the shooting, and the two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures on the victims.

The investigation is ongoing, and the deceased name is expected to be released soon by the coroner’s office.

This story is developing with updates to follow. Count on 2 for updates.