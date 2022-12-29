CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery incident occurred at Knight’s Grocery Wednesday night.

According to CPD, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. when the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the store clerk and left the location with “some amount of cash.”

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.