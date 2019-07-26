Charleston PD searching for individual who stole iPhone from downtown Apple store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are looking for an individual who they say is connected to a shoplifting incident at the downtown Apple store.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in reference to that shoplifting case.

They say the suspect stole a black Apple iPhone XR from the store Thursday just after 10:00 a.m.

The phone is valued at approximately $899.00. He was last seen leaving the store on foot heading south on King St.

Police describe the suspect as a black male between 20 and 30-years-old, wearing a black collared short-sleeve shirt, dark jeans, black shoes, black Bonnie/Fishing style hat and black aviator style sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Galster at the Charleston Police Department by calling 843-579-6433 or by email at galsterk@charleston-sc.gov.