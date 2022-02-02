Charleston PD seeking information in deadly Aug. 2019 hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry are requesting help from the public concerning a deadly hit and run case that happened over two years ago.

CPD and Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 award for any relevant information leading to an arrest in a two-year-old fatal hit-and-run.

Police say that several calls were made to authorities on August 23, 2019, when Allen Dunmeyer was found lying in the middle of Fleming Road motionless. Dunmeyer was taken to the hospital where he later died after sustaining fatal injuries.

Police investigation revealed Dunmeyer was hit by a vehicle, and according to CPD, no further leads were developed from the case.

Those with any information concerning this case can report anonymously to (843) 554-1111, online at www.5541111.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Non-anonymous reports can be made directly at the City of Charleston Police Department at (843) 743-7200.