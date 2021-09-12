Charleston PD: Suspect identified after Sunday morning shooting in James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police officers responded to a shooting report in the area of Fleming Road in James Island Sunday morning.

CPD says that officers were met with two victims in the front yard of a home located in the 200 block of Fleming Road – both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect’s name is not released at this time, however, CPD says that when detectives responded they believed to have found the suspect.

CPD reports no ongoing danger to the public.