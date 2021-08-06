Charleston police investigating apparent shooting in parking lot of West Ashley bar

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting in the parking lot of a West Ashley bar.
According to dispatch, the call came in regarding the incident just before 1:00 a.m. early Friday morning at Back 9 Pub in West Ashley on Ashley River Rd.
Officers were still on the scene after 4:00 a.m. wrapping up their investigation.
Officials have not released any information regarding the incident at this time. No report of injuries at this time.
This is a developing story.