Charleston police investigating apparent shooting in parking lot of West Ashley bar

Crime News

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting in the parking lot of a West Ashley bar.

According to dispatch, the call came in regarding the incident just before 1:00 a.m. early Friday morning at Back 9 Pub in West Ashley on Ashley River Rd.

Officers were still on the scene after 4:00 a.m. wrapping up their investigation.

Officials have not released any information regarding the incident at this time. No report of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

