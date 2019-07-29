Charleston Police release description of suspect in Holiday Inn armed robbery

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has released new details about a suspect connected to the armed robbery of a downtown hotel.

Officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Spring Street in reference to an armed robbery that occurred just after 3:00 a.m. on July 25th.

Police said the suspect in question stole merchandise from the lobby store and stole money from the register. When confronted, employees said the man verbally threatened them before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as an older black male, between 5’8” and 5’10”, with a receding hairline, and gray beard. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department or Crime Stopper of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.