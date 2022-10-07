CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston school therapist is facing charges after she is accused of taking medication belonging to a student.

Heather Ann Focone, 34, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with one count of theft of a controlled substance.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Focone reportedly stole Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medication from a student under her care while working at Compass Collegiate Academy.

A police report indicates that officers were called to the campus on Race Street on Sept. 16 after the school nurse counted the medication with the suspicion that someone was stealing them. The nurse allegedly confronted Focone who confessed.

Once officers arrived, Focone told them that she was “going through a hard time” and “strapped for money” and admitted to selling her own prescribed ADHD medication. She then said she began taking the student’s prescribed pills on Sept. 12 to treat her own disorder, according to the report.

Focone allegedly stated that she only consumed six pills during a one-week period, but the school nurse claimed that 14 pills were missing.

She was removed from school grounds and placed on trespass.

Charleston County jail records show that Focone was released on Oct. 3 on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

News 2 has reached out to Compass Collegiate Academy for comment.