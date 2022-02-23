NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A James Island woman has been arrested in connection to a burglary and arson that happened on Dec. 24.

Raquehia R. Grant, 39, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree arson, and providing false information to police.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to reports of an individual with active warrants at a residence in North Charleston.

The wanted individual, later identified as Grant, initially gave officers a false name and birthdate but later admitted to having lied.

The warrants stemmed from a Dec. 24 incident in which Grant allegedly stole glass cups from a residence and then poured gasoline on the front door and in the keyhole.

Officers noted that this was the 22nd call for service at this residence involving the suspect and victim, one of those being a Dec. 20 disturbance report in which it was discovered that Grant has poured gasoline on the residence.

She is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a combined $125,000 bond.