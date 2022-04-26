CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) on Tuesday sent out a Cougar Alert about an off-campus sexual assault/fondling incident.

According to CofC, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near King and Calhoun Streets.

Authorities said that the victim was walking along King Street when a man in his late teens to early twenties “grabbed the victim on the buttocks and continued to walk past.” The suspect continued north on King Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.