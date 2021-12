ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A St. George man shot dead in late December is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner.

According to the coroner’s report, Edwin M. Boyd, 44, was killed after being shot while driving on Shady Grove Road, about six miles north of St. George. Boyd was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. by the coroner.

The body will be transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for autopsy.

An investigation is in progress.