CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday morning in Downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of an injured man on the ground near Johnson and America Street at 10:58 a.m.

CPD says officials located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

EMS transferred the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that an incident occurred at a home on Stuart Street, where the victim was shot before he fled the scene and eventually collapsed nearby.

Inspector Michael Gillooly with CPD confirmed the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the on-duty CPD Central

Detective at (843)720-2422.