CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police have made an arrest connecting to a Sunday shooting that injured four people at a West Ashley apartment complex.

Damoreion Smiley was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Charleston County jail records show.

CPD responded to Orleans Garden Apartments on Hazelwood Drive following multiple reports of gunshots in the area just before 3:15 a.m. on October 30.

When police arrived, officers found three male victims and one female victim suffering from gunshot wounds – two of the victims were believed to be juveniles.

The victims were taken to MUSC in stable condition.