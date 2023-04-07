CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of a teenager in connection to a Wednesday shooting on Wilson Street.

Officers arrested Joseph Tolbert, 18, Thursday with assistance from the North Charleston Police Department.

Police on April 5, responded to Wilson Street for a reported shooting. When police arrived at the location, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina via Charleston County EMS.

Police say the victim’s wound was non-life-threatening.

An investigation determined Tolbert as the shooting suspect.

He was charged with attempted murder and is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

An investigation continues.