CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of a teenager in connection to a Wednesday shooting on Wilson Street.
Officers arrested Joseph Tolbert, 18, Thursday with assistance from the North Charleston Police Department.
Police on April 5, responded to Wilson Street for a reported shooting. When police arrived at the location, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina via Charleston County EMS.
Police say the victim’s wound was non-life-threatening.
An investigation determined Tolbert as the shooting suspect.
He was charged with attempted murder and is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
An investigation continues.