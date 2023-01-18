DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway on Daniel Island after Charleston Police said dozens of cars were hit in a break-in spree.

According to police, 23 vehicles were either damaged or broken into early Tuesday morning at the Wharf 7 apartment complex. Officers said two guns were stolen during the incident.

One resident, Hannah Herrmann, said her boyfriend’s car window was smashed.

“For Daniel Island, for the area it’s in and, you know, the community aspect, the niceness of it, all of that, it’s just really, really shocking to me to be honest. And it honestly just makes me feel a little bit unsafe too,” Herrmann told News 2.

Herrmann’s boyfriend, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the apartment complex told him via email there are no surveillance cameras inside the garages or in the parking lots. He is hoping to see cameras installed in the future.

According to police, they are looking at video taken from a resident’s personal security camera. Officers believe more than one person is responsible for the incident, but so far, there are no other leads.

“We’re trying to recanvass the area, look for any additional cameras, obtaining that video from the one person we know of that has it and then, you know, seeing if we can find these firearms,” said Lt. Matthew Wojslawowicz with the Charleston Police Department. “You know, we obviously have the serial numbers. They’ve been entered into the national computer so hopefully when they do turn up, we will be able to identify the culprits and lock them up.”

An employee at the complex told News 2 she was not able to do an interview. News 2 reached out to Northland, the company who owns Wharf 7, but we have not heard back.

Lt. Wojslawowicz said anyone with information should contact police at 843-743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.