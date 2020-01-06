CPD announces multiple arrests in ongoing Eastside Narcotics Investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has released the following list of individuals arrested in connection to the ongoing Eastside Narcotics Investigation.
- Terry Robinson, 51, of Boeing Avenue, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 1/7/1968)
- Herbert Keith Sherald, 35, of Lebanon Lane, Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 10/10/1984)
- Daryl Shamon Malloy, 25, of South Street, Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of cocaine base. (6/18/1994)
- Jarrett Javonte Jones, 24, of Read Street, North Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of heroin. (7/1/1995)
- Jonathan Daniel Howard, 19, of Morningside Drive, Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 2/8/2000)
- Kenneth Bernard Brown, 40, of Surrey Drive, North Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 7/26/1979)
- Kareem Odell Young, 40, of Surrey Drive, North Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 1/9/1979)
- Antonio Demetrius Young, 30, Button Street, North Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 5/24/1989)
- Lorenzo Tyress Royal, 34, of Fleming Road, Charleston, charged with 3 counts of distribution of heroin. (DOB 9/7/1985)
- Marcellus Darrell Beckett, 54, of Dorchester Road, North Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of heroin. (DOB 12/22/1965)
- Brandon Chavalier Broughton, 33, of Columbus Street, Charleston, charged with distribution of heroin. (DOB 2/11/1986)
- Bernard Edward Johnson, 62, of America Street, Charleston, charged with 2 counts of distribution of heroin. (DOB 4/23/1957)
- Vincent Lamar Manigault, 28, of Prince Street, North Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine base. (DOB 1/31/1991)
- Reginald Lamar Evans, 58, of Reid Street, Charleston, charged with distribution of fentanyl. (DOB 2/24/1961)
- Tyreef Lashan Jumal Major, 27, of Drews Aly, Charleston, charged with distribution of cocaine. (DOB 4/11/1992)