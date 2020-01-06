CPD announces multiple arrests in ongoing Eastside Narcotics Investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - On Monday, a judge denied a retrial for Aaron Capers, who is currently serving an 80-year sentence on charges of criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In 2017, Capers forced his way into the home of his father’s 81-year-old neighbor at knifepoint. He then sexually assaulted and robbed her.