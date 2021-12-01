CPD: Arrest made in deadly hit and run crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Wednesday announces an arrest made connected to a fatal November 25 hit and run collision on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

According to CPD, Herbert Fielding (68); of Charleston, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Officials say that Fielding is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

CPD is investigating.

Those with additional information are asked to contact the CPD Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084.

