CPD investigating overnight shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in West Ashley overnight.

According to dispatch, the call came in about an assault at the Middleton Cove Apartments in West Ashley a little after midnight Friday morning.

Police say that when they arrived a victim seemed to have been shot in the arm and abdomen. The victim was transported to MUSC.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detectives.