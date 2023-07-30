CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and carjacked Saturday night near Sam Rittenberg.

According to Charleston Police Department, an officer was on patrol near Highway 61 at 11:10 p.m. when he was approached by a man who stated he was robbed and shot.

EMS was called to the scene and provided medical assistance to the victim before transporting him to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim had picked up the unknown suspect in West Ashley, where the suspect robbed him of his vehicle and shot him.

CPD is investigating the incident.