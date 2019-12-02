CPD investigating shooting at Pamilla Apartments

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston police say a man is in this hospital after a shooting took place at Pamilla Apartments Sunday night.

According to Charles Francis with CPD, police responded to 1385 Ashley River Road for reports of a shooting around 7:56 p.m. Sunday. One male victim was taken to MUSC where he is being treated for gunshot wounds. Francis said he does not have information in regards to the victim’s condition.

CPD is currently searching for a suspect. Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective.