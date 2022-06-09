CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation of what police say was a “staged” robbery of a Parker’s convenience store is underway.

On March 6, police were dispatched to an armed robbery reported at Parker’s located on the 1000 block of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

According to a report, an unknown man entered the store around 2:45 a.m. wearing a black ski mask and went to use the restroom.

The man then came from the restroom wielding a handgun and demanded the cashier to “give him the money” from the cash register. He then told the cashier to open and give him money from the safe.

Police say the suspect then left the store just before 2:50 a.m. when officers responded. Units tried tracking the suspect with a K9 but were unsuccessful.

Authorities were unable to determine how much money was stolen.

Upon further investigation, police determined the incident to be staged with the offender, identified as Tonyeka Baker (23), cooperating with an “unknown party” to steal money from the store.

Baker was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and filing a false felony police report.