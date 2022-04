CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in North Charleston.

Officers responded to N. Romney St. around 12:15 a.m. to reports of a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

The individual was taken to MUSC and is being treated for serious injuries, according to CPD.

Jamal Campbell was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing.