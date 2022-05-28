CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers are investigating after two were found dead at a West Ashley storage facility on Saturday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a report of two individuals found dead at The Public Storage located on Ashley River Road just after noon on Saturday.

Upon arrival, CPD located the victims who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

The victims are one male and one female.

The scene is currently under investigation by Charleston Police central detectives and crime scene investigators.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the on-duty CPD Central detective at (843)743-7200.

Anonymous tips can be made to Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.