CPD makes arrest in July double-homicide case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday announced that one person has been charged with murder in connection to a July 20 double-homicide.

William Green (22) is being charged with two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery for fatally shooting Ravin Smalls and Taiwan Green.



Smalls’ mother found the two 24-year-olds inside a shed on Bethlehem Drive.



CPD Chief Luther Reynolds says that it took them weeks to find Green, but he is finally being brought to justice.



During Thursday’s press conference, friends and family remembered the victims. Smalls’ pastor says that he was involved in music and the church before his death.

“He was moving towards gospel. He wanted to record a gospel video at our little church on John’s Island. We were working to pull that together. Unfortunately that will never happen. Unless maybe we can do something as a memorial to him,” said Rev. Ronald Moock, Pastor at Promiseland Church.



Chief Reynolds emphasized his desire to curb violence across the Lowcountry.