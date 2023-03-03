CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 67-year-old Charleston man is facing assault charges after an alleged attack on his roommate in February.

According to a report obtained by counton2.com, the victim told an officer with Charleston Police Department that on February 3, he returned to his apartment and offered his roommate, identified as Keith McClintock, some food before he was attacked.

When he walked in, he reportedly saw McClintock sitting in the kitchen with a knife on the table and a set of nunchucks on his lap.

McClintock then allegedly knocked the food from the victim’s hand and hit him multiple times with the nunchucks. The victim told authorities that he left the apartment after the attack and that he was hit on his forearm elbow, knee, and torso.

During the incident, McClintock also threw the victim’s belongings in a dumpster and evicted him illegally, the report stated.

McClintock is charged with assault and battery – high and aggravated nature. He’s currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.