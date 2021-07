CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call on 98 Ripley Point.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver rushed out of the vehicle and ran into the marsh – officials say he was the only occupant.

He ended up near the Round Holiday Inn hotel and was taken into custody by CPD.

The suspect’s name and specific charges were provided.

Editor’s Note: News 2 will update this story as we receive new information.