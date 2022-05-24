CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston Police is investigating a carjacking incident that happened in a convenience store parking lot Tuesday morning.

According to CPD, a man was sitting in his car in a parking lot of a Blue Water convenience store in West Ashley when two unknown individuals approach the vehicle.

One suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his car and wallet. Police say the suspects fled the area in the victim’s car.

The suspect is still at large

An investigation of the incident is in progress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a CPD Central Detective at (843) 743-7200. Anonymous reports can be made with Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.