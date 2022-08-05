CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown.

Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2.

Police say the victim told them that Reyes punched him in the face after a verbal altercation between the two.

“Officers noted the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on the offender’s breath as well as the offender displaying verbally abrasive behavior towards officers throughout the duration of the incident,” CPD said.

There were two identification cards, one being fake, found in Reyes’ possession.

Reyes was charged with assault and battery.