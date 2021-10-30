CPD: Man shot Saturday afternoon in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department reports a shooting that happened in the area of Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard in West Ashley Saturday afternoon, leaving one injured.

According to CPD, officers responded around 2:39 P.M. to the 1700 block of Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot.

Officers were able to provide aid to the man until EMS units arrived. CPD says that the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing by CPD Central Detectives and crime scene technicians. No arrests are reported at this time.

Those with information are asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

This is developing and News 2 will update as we receive new information.