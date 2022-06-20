CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing numerous charges for his involvement in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning in Downtown Charleston, according to Charleston Police.

CPD on responded to a home on E Street just after midnight Sunday about a robbery that occurred at the home.

Police said the victim had “multiple lacerations to the top of his head and face,” and was bleeding heavily.

The victim told police that two suspects broke into his home around 11:20 p.m. and pistol-whipped him “multiple times.” He was beaten continuously after being thrown to the floor, and told police that he nearly lost consciousness, a report read.

Oran Parker, 35, allegedly beat the victim with a metal door jam as the other suspect pistol-whipped him before both suspects stole the victim’s wallet.

Police were told by the victim that both suspects shouted “be quiet” and “let it happen” as he was beaten.

He was taken to MUSC for treatment to his injuries.

Parker was arrested for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first degree burglary and assault.