CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting in Downtown Charleston.

According to dispatch, a call for a shooting came in at 1:30 a.m. Monday morning on Beaufain St. in Downtown Charleston.

Investigators are still on the scene with crime scene tape still up in the area.

We have reached out to the Charleston Police Department to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.