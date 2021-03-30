CPD responded to reports of a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in Downtown Charleston early Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call for an assault with a stabbing weapon came in just after 1 a.m. in Downtown Charleston on King St.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department tell News 2 that the victim received “a small laceration to the left land.”

There is no report of how severe the injuries are or further details on what led to the situation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.