CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is trying to locate Shanasia McClellan (19) in connection with a December 27 incident.

According to CPD, McClellan is wanted for pointing a firearm at another person and for malicious injury to real property.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty Central Detective and/or contact Det. L. Huffman at 843-720-3036 / huffmanl@charleston-sc.gov.