CPD seeks public help in identifying man connected to Oct. 21 strong-arm robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department detectives seek help from the public in identifying a man connected to a strong-arm robbery incident that happened on October 21 in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the man is described to be 5’9″ in height with average build with dark hair, and wearing khaki pants, a dark-colored belt, light-colored shoes, and a darker tan/brown dress shirt at the time of the robbery.

The robbery occurred at King Street and Warren Street.

Those that know the man or have any information that can help detectives are asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at (843) 743-7200, CPD at (843) 577-7434, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 to remain anonymous.