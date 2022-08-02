CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager is facing burglary charges after being accused of breaking into a car dealership in West Ashley.

According to a report obtained by News 2, Kenneth Espinoza (19) along with two other suspects broke into Baker Automotive on May 29.

The three suspects went into a detail shed using a spare key. The facilities manager told authorities that he believed one of the suspects worked for the dealership previously because “they knew exactly where the spare key was kept,” according to the Charleston Police Department.

One suspect used an iPad belonging to the dealership to take pictures of himself.

The morning following the burglary, staff noticed a strong scent of marijuana inside the detail shed and a few marijuana cigarette butts on the ground, CPD said.

In addition, keys for two of the dealership’s loaner vehicles were missing from the shed.

Espinoza was charged with second-degree burglary.