CPD: Two people detained after police chase ends in crash Saturday evening, leaving several injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say that two people have been detained after a stolen vehicle crashes at the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley.

At around 6:41 P.M., CPD officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Ashley Hall Road.

The driver fled from the officers and then crashed near Citadel Mall, police say.

Two people were detained at the scene.

CPD Sergeant Elisabeth Wolfsen says that two other vehicles were involved which resulted in multiple people being taken to nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The is an ongoing investigation with updates to come as News 2 receives new information.

