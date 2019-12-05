CPD: West Ashley Middle School Students involved in altercation at Forest Park Playground

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has released a report detailing an altercation that took place at Forest Park Playground during the evening of December 1.

Officers state that when they arrived, they observed two adult females and a group of approximately 6-8 juveniles involved in a verbal confrontation.

The report states that upon seeing the officers, 4-5 of the juveniles fled on foot towards Magnolia Road. Officers were able to make contact with two of the fleeing juveniles.

The two adult females provided CPD with the following account of the incident:

The adult females identified themselves as the mother and aunt of two of the juveniles involved in the altercation.

The mother stated that her son called her and told her that a group of children was following him and his friends and trying to start a fight.

She and her sister immediately went to go pick up her children from the park.

Upon arriving at the park, the woman stated that she told her two sons to get in her car, but the other group of children pulled her son from her car and attempted to assault him.

The two adult females (one of whom is 9 months pregnant) attempted to break up the fight but were subsequently assaulted by the group of juveniles.

The women stated that one of the juveniles used a metal baseball bat to assault them.

This story was corroborated by one of the sons involved in the incident.

An alternate description of events was offered by one of the juveniles in the other party:

According to him, one of the juveniles obtained the baseball bat from his mother’s car and used it on members of the opposing party.

Both parties stated that a video of the incident was taken by one of the juveniles and said that it would show who initiated the altercation as well as who used the bat.

The responding officers were unable to obtain the video and therefore could not determine who initiated the fight, according to CPD.

CPD advised that there were no visible injuries on anyone involved, other than a small scratch near the eye of one of the juveniles. No one was transported from the scene.

One of the juveniles involved in the incident stated that he, and some of the other juveniles involved, attended West Ashley Middle School, according to CPD.