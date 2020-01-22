CPD working homicide on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has just advised that they are working a homicide on the 2700 block of Maybank Highway.



According to CPD, officers were dispatched around 11:53 p.m. and arrived to find an adult male dead at the scene.



Officers believe this to be an isolated incident, citing no foreseeable threats to the public.



CPD is currently investigating. There are no further details at this time.



We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

