CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the individual was involved in the breaking and entering of more than 20 cars on Warren Street, Morris Street, and the Mary Street parking garage.

Provided by the Charleston Police Department

The incidents reportedly happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.