CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to identify a man possibly connected to an investigation into an assault.

According to CPD, the incident happened downtown on Market Street early Sunday morning.

The individual is a white male who was wearing a light blue hoodie and dark blue backwards cap when the incident happened.

Anyone with information on the subject or the assault is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.