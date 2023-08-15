CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Charleston are looking to identify a woman involved in an incident at Burlington Coat Factory over the weekend.

According to the Charleston Police Department, police responded to Burlington Coat Factory on Savannah Highway on Sunday in reference to a robbery.

Reports say that during the incident, the suspect threatened to use pepper spray on an employee, and clothing items were stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the individual should contact CPD at 843-720-2422 and ask to speak with the on-duty CPD Central Detective.