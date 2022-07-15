CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A manager at a Zaxby’s in West Ashley was arrested after he allegedly stole almost $5,000 from the restaurant, according to a report.

Charleston Police were called to the restaurant Monday after officers were told by the district manager that the store was broken into earlier that morning.

The district manager told police that the manager of the West Ashley location called around 1 a.m. reporting that a bank deposit bag containing $4,909 was missing, a police report read.

Security video footage was then reviewed by the district manager which showed a “hooded figure” entering the store just before 4 a.m.

“The offender is able to enter the store, use the store code to turn off the alarm and cameras, used a key to enter the office with the safe, and then access the safe,” the report read. The suspect exited the store immediately after.

The district manager recognized the suspect as Brandon Milam (25), who is another manager at the location, after noticing his jacket and shoes.

Milam was charged with theft.