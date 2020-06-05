DCSO: One charged after early morning robbery

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has arrested one man in connection to a robbery at the Spinx on Dorchester Rd. Originally, the incident was reported as an armed robbery, but DCSO has subsequently revised the classification, as they discovered that the suspect was not in possession of a firearm.

Tiger Dashon Davis (21) is facing charges of strong-armed robbery. His bond hearing is set for 3:00 p.m. Friday.

The details of the event are as folllows:

According to Lt. Carson, police responded to the Spinx, located at 10656 Dorchester Rd., just after 2:00 AM Friday morning.

The complainant advised DCSO that a “skinny black male…came into the store…wearing a grey shirt over his face…and demanded all the money while reaching for his waistband.” Fearing that he had a firearm, the complainant gave Davis around $200.00 and he fled.

A K9 was used and able to Davis. Summerville Police Department assisted with setting up a perimeter, locating, and detaining him.

Editor’s note: this article has been revised to reflect the reclassification of the incident from armed robbery to strong-armed robbery, to include details provided by DCSO, and to include the identity of the suspect.