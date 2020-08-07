DCSO searching for suspect in Circle K armed robbery

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is searching for Jeffrey Dujuan Robinson in connection to the August 6 armed robbery of the Circle K gas station at 8501 Dorchester Road.

According to the report, Robinson entered the Circle K, pointed a silver revolver pistol at the cashier, and told her that he would kill her if she did not give him all of the money. He also told her that if she called the police, he would come back and kill her.

The cashier gave him what she estimated was around $300 and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

Surveillance footage from the scene helped investigators identify Robinson.

He is currently wanted on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO at 843-832-0350 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.