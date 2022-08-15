NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they made an arrest following a deadly weekend crash.

NCPD on Saturday responded to a Tanger Outlet Boulevard after a report of a crash with injuries, around 10 p.m.

Officers had Aaron Sidney Portner, 28, sitting in a patrol car at the scene as they noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person as well as slurred speaking. Portner told police he was headed to Walmart, a report read.

NCPD said police on scene attempted a number of field sobriety tests with officers noticing Portner seemingly impaired.

Video captured at the nearby Mellow Mushroom restaurant showed Portner running a red light before hitting another vehicle, the report read.

The victim was severely injured and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where she later died.

Portner was charged with felony DUI. Jail records show he was released on a $100,000 bond.

An investigation is underway.