Death investigation underway after 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home

Deputies are investigating the deaths of two people. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Greenville County home.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two adults were found deceased inside a residence on Oakdale Drive near West Parker Rd.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:05 p.m. Saturday stating a woman had been shot. Deputies believed that at least one other person was still inside the residence and SWAT was requested, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a murder- suicide. Two kids were in the residence at the time and are uninjured.

Deputies have since made entry and have located a deceased female and deceased male subject inside.

Their identities have not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll continue to update this story.