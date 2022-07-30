COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall early Saturday morning.

According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sniders Highway around 2 a.m. in response to a 911 call that reported a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, CCSO located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a location hospital for series injuries where they later died.

CCSO is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS or 843-549-2211.