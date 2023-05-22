CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston responded to a reported shooting off South Oakridge Circle near North Charleston Thursday morning.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot at a residence around the 2700 block of South Oakridge Circle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and detectives are working to locate a suspect.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more.