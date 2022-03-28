WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the area of Kingstree with one person injured.

Deputies responded to Pine Street around 10 p.m. after the shooting was reported.

One person was found injured near the intersection of Gates Street and Wheeler Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment for their injuries, deputies said.

An investigation of the shooting by WCSO is ongoing.

Those with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact Investigator Jalisa Brown at (843) 355-6381, ext. 4536.

Information can be reported anonymously through the Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at peedeeswanted.com or by calling 888-CRIME-SC.